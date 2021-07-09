Cancel
BBC and ITV announce line-ups for Euro 2020 final as broadcasters compete for viewers

By Will Magee
Daily Mirror
 6 days ago

The BBC and ITV have announced their line-ups for the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, with both broadcasters screening England’s momentous clash with Italy at Wembley.

England are in the final of a major tournament for the first time since 1966, while Italy are looking to win their second European Championship title having last won the competition in 1968.

The game kicks off at 8pm, but the BBC will begin their coverage at 6:20pm while ITV will get underway 10 minutes later.

There will be a collection of familiar faces – and voices – on both channels, with former England stars packing out their respective punditry and commentary teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PkvCj_0asWsiCx00
Gary Lineker will front the BBC coverage of the game (Image: BBC)

Gary Lineker will host the BBC’s coverage, with Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard joining him as pundits. Lineker is third on the list of England’s all-time top scorers with Shearer joint-seventh and Lampard joint-tenth, while Ferdinand made 81 appearances for the Three Lions between 1997 and 2011.

Guy Mowbray will be on commentary duties along with Jermaine Jenas, who earned 21 England caps during his career. Meanwhile, Gabby Logan will be pitchside alongside former England defender Alex Scott and German World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann, while Kelly Somers will provide squad news and conduct player interviews.

There will also be a full match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, with Mark Chapman presenting the build-up from 6pm onwards before a special edition of the BBC 606 phone-in with Alistair Bruce-Ball and Chris Sutton after the game.

Over on ITV, Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Gary Neville will join host Mark Pougatch in the studio. Wright made 33 appearances for England in his career, while Neville made 85 and was assistant manager to Roy Hodgson during his time in charge of the national team.

Presenter Seema Jaswal will be pitchside alongside Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes and former Three Lions stalwart Ashley Cole. Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon will provide the commentary with contributions from Hayes and Neville.

In reference to the game, ITV will screen Michael Caine’s sixties classic The Italian Job from 3.55pm. England will be hoping to avoid ending on a similar cliffhanger.

With a peak television audience of 25.71 million tuning in to ITV’s coverage of England’s semi-final against Denmark, it was the most watched non-news event since their World Cup semi-final against Croatia three years ago.

Adding in live streams, ITV’s latest figures suggest a peak audience of 27.6 million.

The final is expected to surpass that figure across the two channels combined, even as they compete with each other for viewers. It will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, with millions set to catch the game on smartphones and laptops.

Along with all those watching on at home, there will be over 60,000 supporters in attendance at Wembley. Italy will be backed by almost 8,000 fans, with special dispensation granted for 1,000 supporters to fly in on Sunday .

