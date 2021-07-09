Cancel
Bronx DA: Four Defendants Indicted for Sex Trafficking of Two Teen Girls and an 18-Year-Old Woman in the Bronx

TWO TEEN GIRLS AND AN 18-YEAR-OLD WOMAN IN THE BRONX. Defendant Coerced Victims Using Violence and Drugs. Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark today announced that three Bronx men and a woman have been indicted on charges including Sex Trafficking of a Child, Promoting Prostitution and other charges involving two 15-year-old girls and an 18-year-old woman.

