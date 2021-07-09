Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 15:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 352 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, and streets as well as other poor drainage and low- lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Arivaca road and the junction of highway 286 and areas nearby FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
