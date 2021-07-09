Saucony Originals to Release Two New Colorways Of the Saucony GRID ‘Web’
Saucony Originals will be releasing two new colorways of their Saucony GRID ‘Web’ on Saucony.com. The GRID ‘Web’ style is loaded in functional tech and visual interest, and this release is no different, coming in a Black/Blue and White/Yellow colorway. Standouts include the angled stripes through the midfoot to help mitigate the impact of high mileage, a TPU cage overlaying the air mesh upper, protective lace keeper, and a soft, molded neoprene heel collar and tongue for a plush feel. 19 years later, its easy-going ways aren’t just for dads anymore. No longer are these sneakers just for dads.respect-mag.com
