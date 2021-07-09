Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 17:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Target Area: Chambers SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CHAMBERS COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 519 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beans Mill, or near Opelika, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Auburn, Opelika, Smiths, Smiths Station, Beulah, Beans Mill, Auburn University, River View, Beauregard, Bleecker, Griffen Mill, Ladonia, Goat Rock Lake, Robert G. Pitts Airport, Monterey Heights, Chewacla State Park and Mount Jefferson.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0