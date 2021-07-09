Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Stoddard, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Bollinger; Stoddard; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN BOLLINGER...EAST CENTRAL WAYNE AND NORTHWESTERN STODDARD COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 553 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Grassy, or 12 miles west of Advance, moving east at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Advance and Zalma.