Appling County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Wayne by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN COFFEE...NORTHERN BACON...NORTHWESTERN WAYNE...JEFF DAVIS AND APPLING COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT * At 652 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Manassas to near Alston to near Hawkinsville. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Jesup, Baxley, Hazlehurst, Graham, Surrency, Plant Hatch, Odum, Pridgen, Doctortown and Snipesville.

