Bronx, NY

Bronx Business News You Can Use

By Editorials
The Bronx Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislative Updates, New Grants, Events and Much More. Please click View/Allow Images so you don’t miss a thing!. $800 Million Small Business Recovery Grant Program. The deadline to apply for a PPP loan has passed; applications are no longer being accepted. But there are other loan opportunities you may have access to — you just have to know where to look. This guide outlines small business loans and alternative funding options, while this one lists more than 30 grants, loans and programs. And, the U.S. Small Business Association offers these seven SBA loan programs, which you may qualify for, as well.

