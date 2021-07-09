Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lee; Russell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEE AND NORTHEASTERN RUSSELL COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM CDT At 551 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Griffen Mill, or 11 miles south of Opelika, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Phenix City, Smiths, Smiths Station, Ladonia, Griffen Mill, Monterey Heights, Ladonia Sports Complex and Phenix Drag Strip.