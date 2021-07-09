Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lee; Russell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEE AND NORTHEASTERN RUSSELL COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM CDT At 551 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Griffen Mill, or 11 miles south of Opelika, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Phenix City, Smiths, Smiths Station, Ladonia, Griffen Mill, Monterey Heights, Ladonia Sports Complex and Phenix Drag Strip.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
City
Smiths Station, AL
County
Russell County, AL
City
Phenix City, AL
City
Opelika, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Ladonia Sports Complex#Phenix Drag Strip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Death toll climbs past 110 in European floods

The death toll in Germany and Belgium has climbed past 110 after heavy rainfall produced extreme flooding that caused buildings to collapse and trapped people inside their homes. There are at least 60 people that died in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate and at least 43 people who died in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy