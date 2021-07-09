Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Dutchess, Western Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Western Dutchess A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL DUTCHESS COUNTY At 650 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Rhinebeck, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rhinebeck, Amenia, Red Hook, Millbrook, Stanfordville, Staatsburg, Dover Plains, Milan, Smithfield, Salt Point, Norrie Heights, South Dover, Lithgow, South Amenia, Shunpike, Shekomeko, Bains Corner, Washington Hollow, Eighmyville and Mabbettsville. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.