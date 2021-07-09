8 Hot Penny Stocks on Robinhood That You Need to Know About

Could These Be The Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Have On Your Watchlist Now?. With investors turning back towards the tech industry, cybersecurity stocks continue to flourish. After all, this segment of the stock market today is home to companies whose services grow increasingly important by the day. Namely, this appears to be the case as cyber threats grow in terms of scale and frequency across the board now. On top of critical infrastructure and food production systems, hackers continue to ravage the private industry as well. Earlier this month, Florida-based IT firm Kaseya was hit by a ransomware attack by the REvil hacker group. Through Kaseya’s system, the group hit hundreds of small and medium-sized enterprises across several countries, demanding a ransom of $70 million.