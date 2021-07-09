Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Chaffee Clerk Among Colorado County Clerks Under Threat

By Jan Wondra
arkvalleyvoice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado County Clerks say they are tired of being threatened, they are tired of the lies about the 2020 election, they are tired of the service to their communities being questioned and they want it to stop. They have been verbally and physically threatened, libeled in written documents and on private social media groups, challenged in court, and some have received death threats. All because they are public servants doing their jobs.

arkvalleyvoice.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Colorado State#Fbi#Politics#Chaffee Clerk#Colorado County Clerk#Democrats#Republicans#The Sheriff S Department#Fbi#Dept#Homeland Security
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

FDA investigating carcinogen found in recalled J&J sunscreen products

July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it is investigating the root cause of a cancer-causing chemical found in some of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) recalled sunscreen products. The drugmaker on Wednesday voluntarily recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreens and advised consumers...

Comments / 1

Community Policy