Chaffee Clerk Among Colorado County Clerks Under Threat
Colorado County Clerks say they are tired of being threatened, they are tired of the lies about the 2020 election, they are tired of the service to their communities being questioned and they want it to stop. They have been verbally and physically threatened, libeled in written documents and on private social media groups, challenged in court, and some have received death threats. All because they are public servants doing their jobs.arkvalleyvoice.com
