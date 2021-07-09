Vans and Dime Partner on All-New Style, the Wayvee
Vans, the original action sports footwear and apparel brand, is proud to unveil our newest style, the Wayvee, designed from the ground up with input from skateboarders who know what it means to push the limits of style and progression. To mark the launch, Vans has partnered with Dime Skateboards to create two colorways, highlighting the Wayvee’s evolution in skate performance and style and underscored with Dime’s signature yellow hue.respect-mag.com
