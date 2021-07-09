Vans and Dime Partner on All-New Style, the Wayvee

ASAP Rocky, whose 2021 is thus far a year full of collaborations both high-profile and somewhat surprising, is putting his PacSun title of Guest Artistic Director to good use. Rocky and PacSun announced that all-new merchandise was rolling out as part of the recently unveiled partnership, which is brought together under a flames-assisted new logo for the retailer. First up for the Rocky x PacSun launches under ASAP Worldwide is a capsule collection with Vans, as fans have been expecting, as well as a capsule collection from the sports heritage brand Russell Athletic.