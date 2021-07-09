Cancel
Ant Clemons Shares New Song “Section” Featuring Kehlani

By Ayana Rashed
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR&B singer/songwriter, Ant Clemons shares his latest single “Section” featuring Kehlani. “Section” is a song of love and lust with Clemons and Kehlani sing about the throes of missing a loved one, and the emotions that get added once the liquor starts flowing. “I had a lot of fun working on this record with Kehlani, she is truly such a light in this world. Never a dull moment! When writing this song we were both thinking about those times where we were stuck on an ex when we were supposed to be living life.” Clemons additionally just announced a North American tour for his GRAMMY-nominated EP, Happy 2 Be Here with dates beginning July 29th in Chicago, IL through October 19th in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 9 at antclemons.com.

