Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Drake Rents Out Dodger Stadium For Private Dinner Date

Posted by 
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is it even a real date if he doesn't rent out an entire baseball stadium?. "We can confirm that Drake made a sizable donation to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation in order to make his Dodger Stadium dinner date a reality," a rep for the MLB team confirmed to E!.

onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sofi Stadium#Dodger Stadium#Los Angeles Dodgers#Abc7#Hiphopdx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Everything we know about Amari Bailey’s dad, Aaron

In a crazy turn of events, popular rap star Drake is dating Amari Bailey’s mother, Johanna Leia. Amari Bailey, a superstar caliber prospect in high school, has recently gained more fame due to his mother’s decisions. There have been multiple pictures and videos of Drake hanging out with the young athlete, but it seems Drake’s motives were to gain the attention of Leia.
CelebritiesThe Ringer

Drake’s Dodgers Date, Yacht Season, and a Bennifer Update

Juliet and Amanda start by discussing Drake’s date with model Johanna Leia in Dodger Stadium (0:40). Then they discuss some news from across the pond with the start of celebrity yacht season (14:36), and the outfits celebrities wore at Wimbledon and the European Championship (23:07). They wrap up with an update on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s recent trip to Universal Studios (30:17).
Musicuncrazed.com

Drake Teases Potential Release Date For New Album

Drake has teased a release update for his upcoming new album Certified Lover Boy. The rapper recently changed his Instagram bio to “Certified”, which has led to fans to speculate that the album release may be imminent. Drake originally intended to release the album back in January this year. However,...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Drake's Flirting With BIA On Instagram Live

Drake and Nicki Minaj have a close friendship that dates back to their time as the fresh new faces of Hip Hop in Lil Wayne’s Young Money collective in the early 2010s. Years later, their friendship hasn’t missed a step as they were recently hanging out with each other and possibly recording new music at Nicki’s house.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ice Cube Didn't Include Michael Jordan On His All-Time Starting 5

Ice Cube raised a lot of eyebrows around the NBA world when he left Michael Jordan out of his all-time starting lineup. The legendary rapper is an avid basketball fan, and his knowledge of the game is well documented. Yet, plenty of fans are pissed off after he ignored His Airness.
Los Angeles, CAHipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Lookalike Gets L.A. Fan & His Mom Roasted On Twitter

Los Angeles, CA – Anyone who’s been to Los Angeles has likely had a run-in with at least one celebrity. The City of Angels is a playground full of famous faces just waiting to be spotted. But one particular “celebrity” caused an uproar on Twitter over the weekend. On Sunday (July 11), She Rates Dogs podcast co-host Mat George shared a snap of his mother allegedly meeting Snoop Dogg.
NBAmanofmany.com

Lebron James Rocks Underrated $100 Sneakers to Meet Rapper Bad Bunny

After his Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the current NBA title favourite Phoenix Suns. Lebron James has been on a Space Jam 2 promotional mission, dropping teaser trailers, SLAM Magazine cover issues and even finding time to attend a few Sierra Canyon basketball games with Drake and his new love Johanna Leia. But, it’s this pair of sneakers that he wore to a beachside meet up with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny that has hypebeasts begging for more.
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBAPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Tristan Thompson Worth?

Tristan Thompson, a center/forward for the Boston Celtics, won an NBA title with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. The Cavaliers selected the Canada native, now 30, with the No. 4...
Inglewood, CAPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & More To Headline 'Freedom Experience'

Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Tori Kelly, Jaden Smith and more are teaming up for a good cause. As per a recent announcement, it was revealed that the stars are headling the "Freedom Experience" show at the SoFi Stadium on July 24 as part of 1DayLA's COVID-19 service event. The mission of the concert is to urge 20,000 volunteers in the Southern California area to offer their assistance from July 18-24 "by organizing city beautification projects, back-to-school events, free medical clinics, homeless assistance, and aid distribution." Volunteers, who are willing to do a minimum of three hours of service, will see their work culminate in the "Freedom Experience" show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The registration fee for the 1DayLA's efforts costs $29 and includes an official 1DayLA T-shirt.
NBAPosted by
E! News

LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny Bragging About Making Sports Illustrated's Cover at Younger Age

Watch: See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball. LeBron James' kids seem to realize it's not easy to notch wins over their highly successful father. The 36-year-old NBA superstar stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, July 13 to promote the new film Space Jam: A New Legacy. During the visit, guest host Arsenio Hall asked about his 16-year-old son Bronny having appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated last month as a member of the esports organization FaZe Clan.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Scott Gives Kylie Jenner a Rare Shout-Out Amid Baby No. 2 Rumors

So supportive! Travis Scott gave girlfriend Kylie Jenner a rare shout-out amid rumors that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with their second child. “BIG RELAUNCH,” the “Goosebumps” rapper, 29, wrote via Instagram Stories along with four clapping emojis in honor of Kylie Cosmetics dropping new “refreshed and reformulated” products on Thursday, July 15.

Comments / 0

Community Policy