Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York Announces Retirement of Executive Director Susan M. Dooha and the Appointment of Dr. Sharon M. McLennon-Wier as CIDNY’s New Executive Director
Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York Announces Retirement of Executive Director Susan M. Dooha and the Appointment of Dr. Sharon M. McLennon-Wier as CIDNY’s New Executive Director. New York, NY, July 06, 2021 – The Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York (CIDNY) announced that Susan M....thebronxchronicle.com
Comments / 0