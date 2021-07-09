Free Rowdy Energy Drink with new coupon at Food Lion

Craving some fresh zucchini or ripe strawberries? LifePath will be distributing 625 free farmer’s market coupon booklets worth $25 each. One of these coupon booklets could be yours, according to a press release. The coupons are part of a program from the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, designed to help elders get fresh, local fruits and vegetables and to help local farmers sell more produce. In order to be eligible for the coupon booklets, you must be at least 60 years old and earn $23,828 or less as an individual or $32,227 or less as a couple. For each additional family member, add $8,399 to the income limit. You will need to sign your name to attest that you meet the criteria to receive a coupon booklet. You do not need to attend a senior center or participate in any other programs to be eligible.