I'm not convinced that there's a better baseball video game out there than "Major League Baseball Featuring Ken Griffey Jr." for Nintendo 64. Sure, the "MVP Baseball" series — specifically the 2005 iteration, in my opinion — was ahead of its time given the variety of game modes, and everything from the soundtrack to the announcing to the gameplay was incredible. And if I didn't acknowledge my current addiction to "MLB: The Show," I'd be doing a disservice to the baseball video game industry. It's incredibly fun, incredibly frustrating and gives you just the right amount of false hope that you can actually become good to keep you coming back for more.