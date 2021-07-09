‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic launches ‘Bachelor King’ contest to find new husband

Joe Exotic will be resentenced as the result of a court order filed this week. The Tiger King star has been in jail for conspiracy to commit the murder of his rival Carole Baskin. Legal proceedings figured heavily into the Netflix documentary series that took the world by storm last year. CNN reports that the 10th Circuit Court of appeals have vacated his prison sentence following an appeal filed by his representation to have the convictions overturned. The legal team for the Tiger King star is nothing short of thrilled with this decision. They’ve been trying to make headway on getting him out of jail for months now. Netflix’s series only made the spotlight on this particular case brighter. It will be interesting to see how far this movement goes, and also what Baskin will say when she issues a statement. Both have become cult-celebrity figures due to the viewership habits during the coronavirus pandemic.