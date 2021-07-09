Cancel
Tampa, FL

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic launches ‘Bachelor King’ contest to find new husband

KFOR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Joe Exotic, the star of the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” who is behind bars for plotting to have Carole Baskin killed, is looking for love. Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, launched a “Bachelor King” contest this month in hopes that he’ll find a new husband. According to a news release posted to Exotic’s website, men who are 18 and older can fill out an application to become the “next romance in Joe’s new life.”

TV & Videos
TheWrap

‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic to Be Resentenced in Murder-for-Hire Case

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Exotic” from Netflix’s “Tiger King,” has won an appeal of his prison sentence. Maldonado-Passage, who is serving a 22-year sentence for attempting to have his rival Carole Baskin killed, will be resentenced. His convictions will not change, however. Maldonado-Passage was found guilty of twice attempting to...
TV & Videos

Tiger King Star Joe Exotic’s Prison Sentence Vacated

Joe Exotic will be resentenced as the result of a court order filed this week. The Tiger King star has been in jail for conspiracy to commit the murder of his rival Carole Baskin. Legal proceedings figured heavily into the Netflix documentary series that took the world by storm last year. CNN reports that the 10th Circuit Court of appeals have vacated his prison sentence following an appeal filed by his representation to have the convictions overturned. The legal team for the Tiger King star is nothing short of thrilled with this decision. They’ve been trying to make headway on getting him out of jail for months now. Netflix’s series only made the spotlight on this particular case brighter. It will be interesting to see how far this movement goes, and also what Baskin will say when she issues a statement. Both have become cult-celebrity figures due to the viewership habits during the coronavirus pandemic.
TV Series

Nicolas Cage no longer playing Joe Exotic in Amazon ‘Tiger King’ show

Nicolas is coming out of the big cat’s cage. Nicolas Cage has revealed that an upcoming “Tiger King” series from Amazon has been suspended for the foreseeable future. According to Cage, the streamer likely halted production due to lessened interest in the subject matter. “We should clear the record. I...
Celebrities

‘Tiger King’ star, Joe Exotic, is looking for love

(WTRF)- The Tiger King star, Joe Exotic, is looking for love. Exotic has just launched a “Bachelor King” contest in hopes that he’ll find a new husband. The top three applicants will win a romantic getaway with the “Tiger King” once he’s released from prison. Exotic is currently serving 22...
Relationship Advice
KRMG

Joe Exotic looking for love; applications open for ‘Bachelor King’

Confident in his team of attorneys and the possibility of release, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka the “Tiger King”, is looking for a post-prison relationship. FOX23 told you about the legal group calling themselves Tiger Team and their efforts to get the former Wynnewood zoo owner out of prison. Maldonado-Passage has been in prison since 2018 after being convicted for a murder-for-hire plot against rival Carol Baskin and various wildlife crimes.
Relationship Advice
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian is ENGAGED to Travis Barker after Las Vegas proposal as couple plan intimate wedding, friends claim

KOURTNEY Kardashian is engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker after he proposed in Las Vegas over the weekend, friends of the star exclusively told The Sun. The Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend of seven months to marry him during a trip to watch a UFC fight, the source said- and the couple plans to marry later this year.
Los Angeles, CA
Distractify

George Stephanopoulos and His Wife, Ali, Have Been Together for Nearly 20 Years

News anchor and political commentator George Stephanopoulos is about to make his debut as the guest host of Jeopardy! Starting on July 12, 2021, the chief anchor of This Week will delight contestants and viewers with his impeccable manners and an exceptional sense of humor. So, will George's family be watching from home? Does he have a partner or a wife? What about his kids?
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Christina Haack will keep FIVE houses, her 8.5 carat wedding ring and two cars while ex husband Ant Anstead holds onto seven luxury vehicles and his businesses post-divorce

Christina Haack and ex husband Ant Anstead are now divvying up their joint assets, a month after finalizing their divorce. The couple, who wed in 2018 and split less than two-years later, has agreed to let HGTV diva Haack, 38, keep four California properties and one Tennessee spot while Wheeler Dealers host Anstead, 42, will hold on to seven vehicles, according to TMZ.
Celebrities

Elize Matsunaga Shot and Dismembered Her Husband in 2012. Here's Where She is Today.

On May 19, 2012, Elize Matsunaga shot her millionaire husband Marcos Matsunaga in the head, chopped up his body, packed his dismembered body into garbage bags, placed those into suitcases, wheeled those suitcases into the elevator of their apartment building, and drove them to a wooded area outside of São Paulo to dispose of them. When his body was discovered a week later, the gruesome crime shocked Brazil and the world, making headlines for years as the case unfolded. In Netflix’s docuseries Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime, Elize Matsunaga tells her story in her own words.

