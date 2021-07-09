Colorado Theater Shooting Fast Facts

Notes left on scraps of paper in public restrooms helped Pennsylvania authorities track down and rescue a woman held captive for months. In the first note discovered last Thursday in a Walmart in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, police said the woman wrote she was being sexually and physically assaulted by a man, according to NBC affiliate WPXI of Pittsburgh, citing a criminal complaint. The woman said she was being held against her will, urged any readers to call 911, included an address and warned that the man had a knife.