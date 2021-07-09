Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado Theater Shooting Fast Facts

By CNN Editorial Research
KIMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look at the July 20, 2012, movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado. Twelve people were killed and 70 injured. On July 16, 2015, James Holmes was found guilty on all 165 counts against him: 24 first-degree murder, 140 attempted murder and one count of possession or control of an explosive or incendiary device. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole and is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Complex in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Aurora, CO
State
California State
City
Pueblo, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Murder#Mass Shootings#Air Force#California Birth#Arlene Holmes Education#Bass Pro Shops#Aurora Police#Kmgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Colorado StateKDVR.com

When does the Colorado red flag law apply?

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — After 24 complaints about a dangerous neighbor in three weeks, residents of an Aurora neighborhood want to know why it took so long prevent problems from escalating to gunfire. A man is accused of opening fire on police during a mental health call. An arrest affidavit...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
POTUSNewsweek

All but Two U.S. States See COVID Cases Increasing

As the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. increases, only two states have not reported a rise in infection rates, while the five states with the biggest jump have lower vaccination rates. According to data from John Hopkins University, the average number of confirmed infections a day increased from...
Los Angeles, CANewsweek

United Airlines Passenger Carrying Large Wad of Cash Causes Emergency Landing

A United Airlines flight to Los Angeles had to be diverted to Denver after a passenger seen carrying what appeared to be a large wad of cash caused a disturbance on board. The United flight 2649 from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was forced to land at Denver Airport on Monday night because of an unruly passenger.
California StateKNOE TV8

Body of California man found in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have found a body in Monroe. The body was found on July 7, 2021. According to the Monroe Police Department, at around 10:30 a.m., they were sent to the 100 block of Catalpa Street where they located the victim, 57-year-old Elkin Heredia of Santa Fe Spring, California lying in an alley.
Mason City, IAKIMT

Plea deal struck over indecent exposure near a Mason City preschool

MASON CITY, Iowa – Following a mistrial, a Lake Mills woman accused of exposing herself near a preschool has taken a plea deal. Krista Elizabeth Mary, 41, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to a serious misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure. She’s been fined $430, must pay a $250 civil penalty, and has to sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.
California StateSFGate

Flight from Vegas to California turns into 17-hour nightmare

STOCKTON, Calif. — What was supposed to be an hour-long Allegiant Air flight from Las Vegas to Stockton turned into a 17-hour ordeal for dozens of passengers. The original arrival was planned for 9 p.m. on Monday, but Jade Watts and other passengers finally landed at Stockton Airport on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Lightning Striking Cow in Field Captured On Camera

As the poet said, you never know for whom the bell tolls. Well, the bell sure tolled for this poor Idaho cow stuck by lightning across from a gas station in Idaho, where CCTV captured the moment this poor bovine became a well-done steak. It was business as usual outside...
Carnegie, PATODAY.com

Woman held captive since May rescued after leaving notes in public restrooms

Notes left on scraps of paper in public restrooms helped Pennsylvania authorities track down and rescue a woman held captive for months. In the first note discovered last Thursday in a Walmart in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, police said the woman wrote she was being sexually and physically assaulted by a man, according to NBC affiliate WPXI of Pittsburgh, citing a criminal complaint. The woman said she was being held against her will, urged any readers to call 911, included an address and warned that the man had a knife.
Mason City, IAKIMT

Mason City father-son duo convicted by feds after major drug bust

MASON CITY, Iowa - A father-son duo from Mason City could face decades or life in prison for selling methamphetamine and heroin in Cerro Gordo County. Charlton Maxwell, 60, and Antione Maxwell, 33, were each convicted by the feds on multiple accounts of conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin. The 3-day trial concluded on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy