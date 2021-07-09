Adult, Juvenile Facing Charges After Estherville Traffic Stop
(Estherville)--Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday in Estherville. The Estherville Police Department stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of South 9th Street for a minor traffic infraction. Officers identified the male passenger as Raul Diaz of Estherville, and the driver of the vehicle was determined to be a juvenile. During the initial contact, officers were able to detect the odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle.kilrradio.com
Comments / 0