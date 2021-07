All the secrets are finally spilling behind the Kardashian empire, as the women of the family sat down with Andy Cohen to recap the last 15 years of their reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The reunion special, Part 1 of which came out on June 17, forced Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kyle, and Kris to answer some hard-hitting questions about famous scenes from the reality series, and call each other out on how they handled their most dramatic moments.