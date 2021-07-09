Cancel
Meningitis Fast Facts

By CNN Editorial Research
KIMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at meningitis outbreaks in the United States. Meningitis is caused by the inflammation of the protective membranes (known as meninges) covering the brain and spinal cord. The inflammation is typically caused by an infection of the fluid surrounding these areas. There are five types of meningitis: bacterial,...

#Fungal Meningitis#Viral Meningitis#Bacterial Meningitis#Necc#Cdc#Senate#Cable News Network Inc
