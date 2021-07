The 2020-2021 season was a difficult one for Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle. Just 16 points in the entire regular season and only three in two rounds of the playoffs was a severe drop in production from previous years, and the fact that it came after he signed a hefty contract extension worth over $5 million for six years made it much more disappointing. If the Bruins are to avoid regretting that extension, they must see him bounce back and return to producing at a high level.