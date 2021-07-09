Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Y'all Hiring?: The Black Teen's Guide to Navigating Employment

weaa.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, MD (WEAA) —Albert Phillips Jr, a Baltimore author, created a culturally-relevant guide for Black youth seeking employment. His book, "Yall Hiring?" focuses on systemic challenges Black teens face while navigating the job market and provides a framework to prepare them for obstacles that may arise. For more information on...

www.weaa.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmail Com#Weaa#Weaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
JobsThrive Global

A Working Man’s Guide to Self Employment

Hello, #ThriveGlobal Friends and Community Members!. Trusting this finds you safe, healthy and uplifted!. Whenever presented with an opportunity in which to learn or to exponentially grow as a result of leaping into either unfamiliar terrain or eagerly embracing concepts which are somewhat foreign to me – – I without hesitation or reservation – -dive right in! I do not personally subscribe to titles or to accolades – – even those which have graciously and generously been bestowed upon me throughout my career. As humbly grateful as what I always am and will continue to be…being a ‘student of life’ is more so an accurately prefered accreditation for what would perfectly fit, suit, or characterize me.
Southfield, MImichiganchronicle.com

A Black Woman’s Guide to Divorce

Southfield resident Christal Eason, left, is the woman post-divorce that God wanted her to be. Shakeena Melbourne, right, is a licensed attorney who helps a lot of Black women, and couples, navigate through their divorce. Photos provided by Christal Eason and Shakeena Melbourne. Detroit native Christal Eason, 53, of Southfield,...
SocietyWharton

Black Women Leaders: Navigating the Intersection of Gender and Race

Wharton’s Stephanie Creary speaks with scholars Ella Bell Smith and Stella Nkomo about their seminal book, ‘Our Separate Ways.’. “I was told constantly, ‘You’re not going to get tenure. This book is not going to get you where you need to be. You need to do other articles. You can do your book later on in your career,’” Smith recalled. “People don’t realize we had to fight.”
RelationshipsAntelope Valley Press

Employers thankful for teen workers

WASHINGTON — The owners of restaurants, amusement parks and retail shops, many of them desperate for workers, are sounding an unusual note of gratitude this summer:. Thank goodness for teenagers. As the US economy bounds back with unexpected speed from the pandemic recession and customer demand intensifies, high school-age kids...
Collegesdbknews.com

Community, success and grace: A guide to navigating a largely white institution

This article is part of The Diamondback’s 2021 Orientation Guide. Click here for the rest. Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. The University of Maryland, like many institutions for higher education, is a largely white institution. And for a freshman student of color, that can lead to culture shock, imposter syndrome and a whole host of other strange or uncomfortable feelings. Here’s some advice to help find your footing while attending this university.
Economyx95radio.com

As employers struggle to fill jobs, teens come to the rescue

WASHINGTON (AP) — The owners of restaurants, amusement parks and retail shops, many of them desperate for workers, are sounding an unusual note of gratitude this summer: Thank goodness for teenagers. As the U.S. economy bounds back with unexpected speed from the pandemic recession and customer demand intensifies, high school-age...
KidsPost-Journal

Job Market: Teens Step In To Fill Employment Spots

Kids these days, right? Lazy, ungrateful, good-for-nothing so-and-sos … right?. Maybe not, as U.S. employers are discovering the population willing to step in and take the jobs others are unwilling to do is a bit younger than they are used to. Analysts suggest part of the reason for the speed...
Jobsbigeasymagazine.com

A Guide to Selecting the Best Employment Services

There are many employment services and getting the best agency to help you can be challenging. Before choosing one, you need to know if they work for a company to get employees or are an individual firm, and how they can help you differently from other individuals or firms. You...
KidsEcho Press

An Echo Press Editorial: Advice for employers about hiring teens

With gobs of jobs out there but not enough workers to go around, businesses – notably restaurants and fast-food chains – are finding themselves in a jam. Some businesses are hiring young workers to take on what may be their first real job. Adding to that challenge is making sure...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by Women

About two-thirds of dementia patients are women, and after age 60, a woman has a 1 in 5 chance of developing the condition, says the Women's Alzheimer's Movement. Complicating these statistics: Women tend to focus on caring for their partners, children, grandchildren, and other family—often at the expense of their own health. Dementia is a progressive disease, and early diagnosis is key so it can be treated or slowed if possible. That's why it's important that women, and those who love them, are able to recognize the most commonly ignored or overlooked signs of dementia. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Family RelationshipsSlate

My Wealthy Sister Offered to Pay Our Son’s Tuition. My Husband Lost It.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My older sister and her husband are much, much more well-off than my family. They can afford to travel several times each year, own multiple homes and expensive cars, and were able to pay in full for my nieces’ college and graduate school at private colleges. But despite a rather large age gap and drastically different lifestyles, we are very close, and they are some of the kindest, most genuine people you’ll ever meet. My son is 16 years old, and is a rising junior, and while my husband and I work hard and try to save as much as we can, we know he’ll probably have to take out loans for college, as he doesn’t qualify for financial aid. I have vented to my sister before about how I wish I could pay for his college and how upset it makes me that my son will either continue working throughout high school and college (even though his workload will increase even more next year, and he’s already balancing AP and honors classes and extracurriculars) and also spend extra time applying to scholarships or he’ll be in debt for years.
Oakland County, MIcandgnews.com

Local groups work to employ teens

OAKLAND COUNTY — In May, Oakland County Michigan Works! launched its Oakland NEXT Summer Young Professionals program. The purpose of the program was to connect teens and young adults ages 16-24 with internships, paid work experiences and other no-cost services to help launch their careers. “We do it very individualized...
Relationshipsfatherly.com

How to Find Suitable Jobs for Your 16-Year-Old

Your 16-year-old has increasingly expensive tastes, needs something to do, and could stand to learn a thing or two about the adult world. Instead of spending all day at the pool, it sounds like it’s time for them to dip a toe in the job market. So how do you and your teenager work together to find jobs for 16-year-olds that meet current needs and set them up well for future success?
Kidssportswar.com

Y’all is perfectly acceptable. Certainly in the South.

Y’all is perfectly acceptable. Certainly in the South. ** -- Ronald Mexico 07/11/2021 2:29PM. I hope it's just laziness, but I don't believe grammer is taught good now ** -- Wahoos79 07/11/2021 10:06AM. Lots of kids never learn proper grammar & spelling anymore...many of them -- UVAFan2626 07/10/2021 8:55PM. And...
Jobsjeffco.us

LinkedIn: A Great Job Search Tool

COVID19 has created the need to use virtual tools to job search and market yourself. LinkedIn is the perfect tool! Learn how LinkedIn and other social media can help build a network of professional contacts. Understand how to increase online visibility, gain access to unadvertised jobs and use the power of social media to expand networks. Discover inside connections that help take a career to the next level. This is a MUST workshop for all job seekers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy