Waterloo, IA

Woman sentenced to probation in jail escape plot

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Ohio woman who tried to spring her boyfriend from an Iowa jail has been sentenced to probation.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the 23-year-old from Columbus said she “made a mistake” before a judge granted a defense request for a deferred judgment. That means the case will come off her record if she successfully completes probation.

Probation will be transferred to Ohio as part of the arrangement.

Authorities said she used the jail’s video visitation system to plan an escape with 28-year-old Tyrone Lamar Copeland, who was jailed. The scheme involved leaving a vehicle for Copeland at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital where he had a doctor’s appointment in December to amputate an infected toe.

Sheriff’s deputies were tipped off to the plan, and his girlfriend was arrested when she pulled up at the hospital. She pleaded to conspiracy charges, which could have resulted in a five-year prison sentence.

Copeland also pleaded to conspiracy and was sentenced to five years. He also pleaded to unrelated drug and firearm charges and was sentenced to an additional five years.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

