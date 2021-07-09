Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police nab armed men who fled after fatal wreck

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police said Friday they had arrested two men who fled from a fatal crash site in a vehicle they stole from good Samaritans who had stopped to help the victims.

Police spokesman Sgt. Andy Williams said the driver of a Chevy pickup carrying a passenger turned in front of a compact sedan just after midnight in west Phoenix. The 35-year-old man driving the sedan was seriously hurt and his 42-year-old male passenger killed in the wreck.

Two men driving by stopped and got out to help, Williams said in a statement. That’s when the two 20-year-old men in the pickup got guns and ammunition from their truck and stole the good Samaritans’ vehicle.

Police later located the stolen Chevy Avalanche in a nearby neighborhood being driven by the man who was the passenger in the pickup. The driver of the pickup was found in a home the truck had just left.

Williams said both men were arrested and charges they will face will be released later.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

507K+
Followers
276K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nab#The Man Who#Ap#Samaritans#Chevy Avalanche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Jury: Deputy’s fatal shooting of man during chase justified

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Clackamas County grand jury has found that a deputy’s fatal shooting of a man with a gun during a foot chase “was justified and lawful.”. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports county sheriff’s Deputy Casey Newton on June 7 fired five times at Jeremiah L. Wright, striking him in the torso, according to a statement issued by the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.
Sibley, MOPosted by
The Associated Press

Police say boyfriend killed over texts to other woman

SIBLEY, Mo. (AP) — Investigators in suburban Kansas City say a 25-year-old woman charged in the shooting death of her boyfriend last week killed him after finding his texts to another woman. Katie Black, of Independence, is charged with second-degree felony murder, armed criminal action, domestic assault and illegal firearm...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
The Associated Press

Off-duty police officer killed when car, motorcycle collide

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A crash involving a car and a motorcycle in northern New Jersey left an off-duty police officer dead, authorities said. The accident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday in Jersey City, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office. The officer, who was riding the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: 6-year-old hit, dragged by car

BALTIMORE (AP) — A 6-year-old girl was critically injured when she was hit by a car and dragged underneath it on Thursday, Baltimore police said. Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in West Baltimore found a 6-year-old girl stuck underneath a car, news outlets report. The child was hit and dragged by the car after witnesses told police she walked between two parked cars and into the street.
Lake Ozark, MOPosted by
The Associated Press

Officials: 1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Lake Ozark strip

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — One person has died and four others hurt in a shooting along an entertainment strip in Lake Ozark in central Missouri, authorities there said. City officials said in a news release that the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday outside a restaurant on the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark, a popular spot in the heart of the Lake of the Ozarks.
Avon, CTPosted by
The Associated Press

Rescue crews search river for 2 missing teens

AVON, Conn. (AP) — Rescue crews were searching Friday for two missing teenagers who were last seen swimming in the Farmington River in the Avon area. Police said 17-year-old Anthony Nagore and 15-year-old Lucas Brewer, both from Plainville, disappeared Thursday night. Several agencies were searching for the teens Friday morning...
Madison, WIPosted by
The Associated Press

Man charged with killing UW-Madison student to stand trial

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 has been ordered to stand trial. A Dane County judge on Thursday ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause that David Kahl might be responsible for the death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann. Kahl appeared in court via video from the Oshkosh Correctional Institution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy