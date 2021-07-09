Phoenix police nab armed men who fled after fatal wreck

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police said Friday they had arrested two men who fled from a fatal crash site in a vehicle they stole from good Samaritans who had stopped to help the victims.

Police spokesman Sgt. Andy Williams said the driver of a Chevy pickup carrying a passenger turned in front of a compact sedan just after midnight in west Phoenix. The 35-year-old man driving the sedan was seriously hurt and his 42-year-old male passenger killed in the wreck.

Two men driving by stopped and got out to help, Williams said in a statement. That’s when the two 20-year-old men in the pickup got guns and ammunition from their truck and stole the good Samaritans’ vehicle.

Police later located the stolen Chevy Avalanche in a nearby neighborhood being driven by the man who was the passenger in the pickup. The driver of the pickup was found in a home the truck had just left.

Williams said both men were arrested and charges they will face will be released later.