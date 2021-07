One person died in a head on collision on State Route 20 on Sunday. According to a release issued by the Williams area California Highway Patrol, a man – identified only as a 57-year old resident of Clearlake – was driving westbound on the roadway just east of State Route 16 at a high rate of speed just before 8 p.m. when he swerved over the solid double yellow lines and entered into the eastbound land, directly in the path of oncoming traffic.