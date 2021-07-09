Cancel
Wood County, OH

Is a COVID-19 booster shot necessary?

WTOL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Pfizer is seeking FDA approval of their COVID-19 booster shot, despite both the FDA and CDC saying a booster shot is not necessary right now. Research shows the vaccines currently on the market are effective in fighting off COVID-19, but a booster dose could be necessary if the vaccine is no longer effective or weaning immunity.

News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
FDA
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore...
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
Industrywfxb.com

FDA Issues Warning on Johnson and Johnson Vaccine

The FDA has issued a warning about a potential rare neurological complication with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Yesterday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated the label on Johnson and Johnson’s Coronavirus vaccine to warn of the possible increased risk of the complication known as Guillain-Barré syndrome. It’s a disorder in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. Each year in the U.S. an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people are diagnosed with the syndrome. The FDA says 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome had been filed with the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Event reporting system out of 12.8 million doses given. In most of the cases, symptoms began about two weeks following the initial shot and mostly within males older than 50. 95 of the 100 reports involved people who needed hospitalization and one person died. If people who’ve gotten the Johnson and Johnson shot notice symptoms such as weakness or tingling in the arms and legs, especially if it spreads, they should seek medical attention. Other symptoms include difficulty walking, speaking, chewing or swallowing, double vision and bowel or bladder control issues. The CDC and FDA are monitoring cases of the syndrome that have been reported.
Wichita County, TXtexomashomepage.com

Local health officials explain dangers of delta variant

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County now has its first two cases of the COVID-19 delta variant that’s sweeping across the nation and the globe. The health district has received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services that two test samples returned positive for the variant. Health officials...
Philadelphia, PA6abc

Penn researcher weighs in on potential COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's more confusion over if and when we'll need a COVID-19 booster shot. The CDC and FDA both say that "fully vaccinated Americans do not need a booster shot at this time." But Pfizer announced it will ask the FDA for authorization of a third booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine, timed for 6 to 12 months after the second dose.
Ohio StatePosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

COVID Delta Variant Impacting Ohio Residents

The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly throughout Ohio. According to Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Ohio Department of Health’s chief medical officer, the Delta variant is 50 percent more contagious than the Alpha variant. Vanderhoff and other health officials are urging Ohioans to get vaccinated because almost all cases involving the Delta variant have been among unvaccinated people.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: Indonesia to provide third booster shots to health workers

JAKARTA (July 9): Health workers in Indonesia will be given a third dose — using the Moderna vaccine — to further increase their resistance to Covid-19. In a press conference through a webinar today, Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the third vaccination programme (booster), involving 1.47 million health workers, will start next week.
Public HealthWMBF

MUSC terminates 5 employees who did not get COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC Health officials confirmed Wednesday that five employees have been fired from the hospital system for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with a new policy established in April. “Five individuals within MUSC Health were separated from the organization due to noncompliance. Employees were provided...

