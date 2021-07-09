Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Man accused of killing Indiana cop hears charge in hospital

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of killing an Indiana police officer heard the charge Friday from a hospital bed where he is recovering from a shootout outside an FBI office.

Shane Meehan “was not fully capable to participate in the hearing due to his physical discomfort and the administration of pain medication,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Craig McKee said in a court filing.

Meehan, 44, will remain under the watch of federal marshals.

He is charged with killing Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, who was a member of a federal task force, which typically involves local officers.

Ferency was attacked Wednesday outside an FBI office in Terre Haute, according to federal authorities. He and an FBI agent responded by firing shots fired at Meehan.

Meehan threw a Molotov cocktail, a crude bomb made with a bottle, at the office before the ambush, authorities said.

A motive has not been publicly disclosed.

McKee wants a status report each Friday about Meehan’s condition and readiness for court hearings.

Meehan, who formerly worked at a federal prison, received less than 1% of the vote when he ran for Terre Haute mayor in 2019.

Ferency’s funeral will be held Tuesday.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

507K+
Followers
276K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Hospital Bed#Police#Ap#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Sibley, MOPosted by
The Associated Press

Police say boyfriend killed over texts to other woman

SIBLEY, Mo. (AP) — Investigators in suburban Kansas City say a 25-year-old woman charged in the shooting death of her boyfriend last week killed him after finding his texts to another woman. Katie Black, of Independence, is charged with second-degree felony murder, armed criminal action, domestic assault and illegal firearm...
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Associated Press

Prosecutor opposes officer’s motion to move Andre Hill trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state attorney prosecuting the December police killing of Andre Hill opposed the former officer’s request for the trial to be moved. Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson filed a motion Wednesday opposing ex-Columbus officer Adam Coy’s request for the trial be moved to another county in order to convene a fair and impartial jury.
Saginaw, MIPosted by
The Associated Press

Man charged with fatally sitting on girl to get evaluation

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A man charged with killing a 3-year-old girl by sitting on her will undergo a psychiatric evaluation before his case can proceed. Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens signed an order Thursday sending 55-year-old John E. Graves to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti, where staff will assess his competency to stand trial and whether he’s criminally responsibility for the alleged act.
Madison, WIPosted by
The Associated Press

Man charged with killing UW-Madison student to stand trial

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 has been ordered to stand trial. A Dane County judge on Thursday ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause that David Kahl might be responsible for the death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann. Kahl appeared in court via video from the Oshkosh Correctional Institution.
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Jury: Deputy’s fatal shooting of man during chase justified

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Clackamas County grand jury has found that a deputy’s fatal shooting of a man with a gun during a foot chase “was justified and lawful.”. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports county sheriff’s Deputy Casey Newton on June 7 fired five times at Jeremiah L. Wright, striking him in the torso, according to a statement issued by the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
The Associated Press

High court upholds Minot man’s murder sentence

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the murder sentence of a Minot man convicted in a fatal shooting outside a Williston motel in 2017. Alex Eggleston was convicted and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 30 years for the murder of Vance Neset, which took place in the Super 8 motel parking lot.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
The Associated Press

Off-duty police officer killed when car, motorcycle collide

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A crash involving a car and a motorcycle in northern New Jersey left an off-duty police officer dead, authorities said. The accident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday in Jersey City, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office. The officer, who was riding the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: 6-year-old hit, dragged by car

BALTIMORE (AP) — A 6-year-old girl was critically injured when she was hit by a car and dragged underneath it on Thursday, Baltimore police said. Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in West Baltimore found a 6-year-old girl stuck underneath a car, news outlets report. The child was hit and dragged by the car after witnesses told police she walked between two parked cars and into the street.
Watertown, SDPosted by
The Associated Press

Woman charged in day care death in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — A Watertown woman is facing charges after a toddler was found unconscious while in day care and later died at a Sioux Falls hospital. According to police, the 16-month-old child, who was not identified, suffered “injuries consistent with abuse.” First responders were dispatched to an in-home day care in Watertown Wednesday and rushed the child to Prairie Lakes Hospital.
Lake Ozark, MOPosted by
The Associated Press

Officials: 1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Lake Ozark strip

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — One person has died and four others hurt in a shooting along an entertainment strip in Lake Ozark in central Missouri, authorities there said. City officials said in a news release that the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday outside a restaurant on the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark, a popular spot in the heart of the Lake of the Ozarks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy