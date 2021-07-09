Cancel
California State

California schools to still require masks despite new CDC guidance

CBS 8
CBS 8
 6 days ago
SAN DIEGO — Federal health officials issued revised COVID-19 guidance Friday stating that fully vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear face coverings in school buildings, but California will continue to require that masks be worn indoors in school settings, which also will ensure that all kids are treated the same.

WTHI

What the new CDC guidance for schools means for children

Five full days a week, every week: After more than a year of remote learning, hybrid schedules and missed experiences, getting back to school -- "normal" school -- is all many parents and students want. But with Covid-19 surging again in some US states and concerns over new virus variants growing, what classrooms will look like exactly in the fall is still evolving.
Newsweek

COVID Delta Variant is Skyrocketing in These Five States

Cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in five U.S. states, according to the latest released figures. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data collected over a four week period ending on June 19 showing the prevalence of the Delta variant in 25 U.S. states.
Yolo County, CA Daily Democrat

COVID cases continue to increase in Yolo County, mask recommendations shift

With the continued spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, Yolo County cases have tripled over the last month. The data was presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday by Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. The adjusted case rate has increased from 0.6 per 100,000 residents on June 15 to 1.9 per 100,000 as of Monday. Sisson explained that the increase in positive cases is in line with the rest of the state.
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Drugs and the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Center for Disease Control [CDC] keeps track of both reported and predicted overdose deaths for each state. Between December 2019 and December 2020, states like Texas saw an increase of more than 30 percent, in regards to predicted and recorded drug overdose deaths.
Best Life
Best Life

3 in 4 Fully Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

The U.S. has really opened back up over the last month, and fully vaccinated individuals have been told it's safe to live their lives, essentially as they had been pre-pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been encouraging fully vaccinated individuals to "resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic," but there is still a very small risk that you could get infected with COVID even once you've been fully vaccinated. While many of these cases—known as a "breakthrough infections"—end up being symptom-free, some vaccinated people are more at risk for severe outcomes.
Best Life
Best Life

The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were on the path towards normal this summer, but a new variant of the coronavirus is starting to sound alarms again. The Delta variant has already forced other countries like India and Australia, back into lockdown and reinstated restrictions. And now, it's quickly spreading in the U.S., and in certain states in particular.
California State calcoastnews.com

California requires masks in classrooms, CDC recommends otherwise

Despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggesting vaccinated teachers and students no longer need to wear masks inside school buildings, the state of California is keeping its mask mandate for K-12 campuses. On Friday, the CDC issued new guidelines stating students and teachers who...
Shreveport, LA KSLA

CDC releases new guidance on masks in the classroom

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students go back to school in about a month and there are still many questions about what COVID-19 protocols will look like. On July 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on masks in the classroom. During the pandemic, CDC directives have...
lakegazette.net

CDC updates COVID guidance for K-12 Schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools on Friday, July 9. DESE and the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) officials have reviewed the new information and will share updated state level guidance as soon as possible. In the...
Houston, TX Houston Chronicle

CDC releases new COVID-19 guidance for schools, recommends masks for unvaccinated

Masks should be worn indoors by all individuals in schools who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in guidance released Friday while calling the return to in-person instruction a "priority.". The agency's updated guidance for K-12 schools also recommends that schools maintain...

