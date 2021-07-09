A Little Break From The Humidity

A cold front moving through the Susquehanna Valley overnight will sweep away any storms and usher in some less humid air. With clearing over night we'll drop into the 60s. Look for a mix of clouds & sun on Saturday but with lower humidity 80s will feel much better. The humidity will increase on Sunday along with the chance of a few thunderstorms. 90 degree weather will return through the work week. With the hazy hot and humid weather will come the daily chance of pop up thunderstorms. The rain chances will increase midweek, followed by a break in the heat next weekend.