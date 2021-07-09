Mystery seller divests royalties for hundreds of natural gas wells in Haynesville shale
Jul. 9—Houston-based Mesa Minerals Partners II LLC bought the mineral and royalty portfolio which spans 15,000 net acres in the Haynesville shale from a mystery seller. Led by long-time landman Darin Zanovich as CEO, the company has experience in the shale play which spans East Texas and North Louisiana during his tenure with Haymaker, Talisman Energy and Samson Resources.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0