Mystery seller divests royalties for hundreds of natural gas wells in Haynesville shale

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) Drilling Productivity Report for July (with forecasted numbers for August) predicts natural gas production in the Marcellus/Utica region will once again *decrease* month over month. Unfortunately. Just last month EIA said M-U production would increase this month (in July), breaking a string of decreases in production that has lasted since January 2020 (see EIA DPR: NatGas Production in M-U Finally Reverses, Goes Up in July). But now we’re back to decreasing production once again, although not by a lot. Just 13 MMcf/d will go missing out of the mix next month. But still, we’d rather see more production rather than less.