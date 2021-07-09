Cancel
Gainesville, TX

PHOTO: Pet of the week

Gainesville Daily Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridger is Noah's Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He is such a good boy that just seems to be getting overlooked at the shelter. He has already been there for two months but just hasn’t found the right match yet. He is hoping someone will give him a second chance at finding his forever home. Bridger has the best personality. He’s a calm boy when getting love and attention or just laying around the house, but also loves to play. He enjoys getting to go outside to play and does well with other dogs. He would make for an all-around good family dog. Bring the whole family, including any other dogs, to ensure he is the right match for you. To meet Bridger or one of her sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on petfinder.com.

www.gainesvilleregister.com

