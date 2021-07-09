Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Timberwolves, 76ers have discussed Ben Simmons trade

By Chris Schad
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFNAG_0asWoUep00
All-Pro Reels via Wikimedia Commons

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be looking to be involved in the trade market this summer and it appears their top target could be Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Ben Simmons.

According to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, the Timberwolves are interested in acquiring Simmons and "will be in" as trade discussions ramp up in the coming weeks.

"The Timberwolves pride themselves on getting involved in trade talks," Krawczynski said. "...Sources indicate that they will be in on Simmons in addition to a number of other players as they try to vault into playoff contention in the Western Conference.”

The pursuit of Simmons will be the key storyline for the Timberwolves this summer but there are several hurdles to clear before it becomes a reality.

The first is navigating the luxury tax threshold. According to Spotrac, the Timberwolves are roughly $3.3 million under the $136.6 million threshold. While the Timberwolves could just pay the tax, it's not something that teams do when they're trying to fight to get into the play-in tournament.

Four teams (Milwaukee, Golden State, Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Clippers) went over the luxury tax last season and only the Brooklyn Nets failed to make the conference finals.

With that in mind, the Timberwolves would likely have to match salaries. Krawczynski's report lists Ricky Rubio ($17 million), Malik Beasley ($13.5 million), Jarret Culver ($6 million), and Jake Layman ($3.7 million) as players that could be moved in a deal.

There's also the possibility that D'Angelo Russell ($30 million) could be put into a trade, but Krawczynski doesn't believe he's available.

"Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell (the Timberwolves view Russell as a part of the core and want to keep it that way, sources said) give coach Chris Finch three accomplished offensive players to get buckets down the stretch," Krawczynski said.

"That would free up Simmons to do what he does best: defend every position on the floor the way an offense-heavy Wolves lineup would need him to do and get out in transition, which would be a fit with how [president of basketball operations Gersson] Rosas and Finch want to play."

That could mean the Timberwolves having to part with some of their younger players such as Jaden McDaniels or Naz Reid to make the deal more attractive to Philadelphia.

An alternative is to find a third team to complete the trade that would add a more intriguing asset for the 76ers to acquire. That could involve a mystery team such as the Clippers getting involved as the two sides talked during the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

The Timberwolves are also hosting a draft scouting event in Minneapolis this week that is expected to have front office personnel from 25 teams in attendance. That could spawn face-to-face conversations that could lay the groundwork for a deal.

Even with all the hurdles, acquiring Simmons would be a massive move for the Timberwolves. Although he imploded during last year's playoffs, Simmons would join a team that already has shooters and as a two-time All-Defensive Team selection his all-around game would be welcomed in Minnesota.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naz Reid
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Jake Layman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#Athletic#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Brooklyn Nets#Wolves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

After his postseason struggles, Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons has become the subject of rampant trade speculation. It’s not just talking heads who think the Sixers should explore dealing the onetime No. 1 pick. None other than NBA legend Magic Johnson argued for such a move on ESPN this morning.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

1 NBA Team Rumored To Want Ben Simmons ‘Badly’

After another dismal postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers seem ready to shake things up this summer. Among the options available to the franchise is to trade away former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old point guard disappointed yet again in the playoffs, as he showed extreme hesitancy to be aggressive...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says There’s 1 ‘Perfect’ Team For Ben Simmons

If Colin Cowherd were running the Golden State Warriors, he’d make an all-out push to acquire one player this off-season: Ben Simmons. It seems inevitable the Philadelphia 76ers move on from Simmons at some point ahead of the 2021-22 season. He simply doesn’t fit in with Philly’s strategy and can’t be relied upon as a true No. 2 option.
NBAYardbarker

Ben Simmons And All The Girls He's Had A Relationship With

Ben Simmons has dated gorgeous women during his NBA career. The player has very good taste, and nobody can deny that. Criticized as he is for his shooting struggles, Ben doesn't miss off the court. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard has been spotted with beautiful women since he entered the league, and that hasn't stopped.
NBAphillyvoice.com

Sam Cassell reportedly a top candidate for Wizards job — and that's bad news for Ben Simmons and Sixers

A lot of the talk in the wake of the Sixers' shocking second-round loss to the Hawks has revolved around Ben Simmons' poor run of play to finish out the season and his inability/unwillingness to shoot the basketball. In recent days, some of that anger has shifted to head coach Doc Rivers for not making the proper adjustments during Game 7, most noticeably with how he handled his rotations. Going 10 players deep in an elimination game is still difficult to comprehend.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Former NBA Player Wants to Be Ben Simmons' Shooting Coach

The Sixers have completed their exit interviews following their disappointing playoff exit. Doc Rivers spoke to each player about their offseason program to prepare for next season. One player Rivers will be working with heavily is Ben Simmons. After his performance against the Hawks, it is clear that there is...
NBAPosted by
Newsweek

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Would Have Knocked Ben Simmons Out Had They Played Together

Shaquille O'Neal delivered a scathing assessment of Ben Simmons, suggesting he would "knock out" the Philadelphia 76ers guard had the two shared the same locker room. Simmons took the brunt of the blame for his team's elimination from the playoffs after another dismal performance in the Sixers' 103-96 home loss in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green’s brutally honest take on Sixers teammate Ben Simmons

Everybody has been trying to figure out what’s up with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons and why he not only hasn’t improved his game but seemed to regress offensively in these playoffs. Simmons himself admitted he was in his own head, and Sixers teammate Danny Green recently offered up a lengthy explanation for what’s going on there on his Inside The Green Room podcast.
NBAfastphillysports.com

SIXERS BEN SIMMONS CAREER WAS CURSED BY KENDALL JENNER!

If Suns star Devin Booker were smart, he would watch out for Kendall Jenner. Before she does to him what she did to Sixers Ben Simmons, who went from NBA star to NBA bust as soon as Jenner broke up with him!. Jenner wants to kill the “Kardashian Curse” narrative...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 15 Stars That Could Be Traded This Season

Once the NBA Finals conclude, training camps will be opening up and teams will begin their quest towards becoming the champions of the 2021-2022 season. For some teams like the Lakers, Heat, or Warriors, making one move could be the difference between another ring or an early playoff exit. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy