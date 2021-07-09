The All-Star Game is on a dinosaur hot spot

Largely as expected, Eduardo Escobar has become the Diamondbacks’ representative at the 2021 All-Star Game, to be held later this month at Coors Field. As discussed earlier, the range of candidates this season was notable by its paucity. If it were not for the rule that every team must be represented, it’s quite likely the Diamondbacks would not have anyone. Even by Escobar’s standards, he’s not playing that well. His current OPS+ of 107 would be his lowest over a 162-game season since 2017, and few players become All-Stars with an OBP of below .300 (Escobar sites at .296 going into today’s game). But he does rank top five in the National League for both HR and RBI, and he has certainly bounced back from a dismal 2020 season.