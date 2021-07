The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is coming in 11 days, and when all is said and done, it’s possible the Cubs will be one of the teams with just a single representative. Early on in the All-Star voting, it was looking like the Cubs might land – and merit! – a couple starters on the NL squad. As June went on and the deep slumps for Javy Báez and Kris Bryant crushed their numbers, as Anthony Rizzo got hurt, as Joc Pederson never quite fully popped, and as Willson Contreras was leaned on so heavily that he’s just been doing what he can to keep afloat, well, it didn’t really seem like the Cubs merited a positional starter anymore. And they didn’t get one.