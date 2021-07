The Flint Public Art Project has done so much work bringing breathtaking murals to downtown Flint, and now you can take a guided walking tour to see them. What's Up Downtown has put together a series of walking tours this summer that will show off the murals spread throughout downtown Flint. The Downtown Flint Mural Tour will be lead by Kady Yellow, who is the Director of Placemaking in Flint. Kady will take you on a two hour tour of the murals located in and around downtown Flint. The best news is that there will be more than one chance to take the tour.