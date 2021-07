LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fairly pleasant weather is expected for most of the state as we wrap up the work week on Friday as we should see fairly comfortable temperatures for mid-July standards with most areas likely staying dry. That being said, we will be dealing with areas of patchy dense fog through the mid morning across the state and then this afternoon and evening will hold a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms with some isolated severe storms being possible.