The City of Lawrence is seeking feedback from the public on the city manager’s recommended budget. City Manager Craig Owens’ recommended budget is $383.87 million across all funds. Among other things, it would reallocate existing resources to establish a Housing Initiatives Division to address homelessness; provide more than $117 million in infrastructure and maintenance funding; and add approximately $5 million in new compensation for employees as part of a two-year plan to bring compensation to market rates. The budget also includes eight new positions, four of which would be funded at least initially by federal or state grants. Though the budget does not propose an increase in the city’s property tax rate, it does call for increases in utility rates.