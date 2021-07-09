Cancel
Colorado State

Colorado Theater Shooting Fast Facts

By CNN Editorial Research
kezi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look at the July 20, 2012, movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado. Twelve people were killed and 70 injured. On July 16, 2015, James Holmes was found guilty on all 165 counts against him: 24 first-degree murder, 140 attempted murder and one count of possession or control of an explosive or incendiary device. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole and is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Complex in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

www.kezi.com

Comments / 0

