Barry William Pollard, Sr. of Moyock, July 9
Barry William Pollard, Sr., age 81, of Moyock, NC died Friday, July 9, 2021 at Chesapeake, VA. Born in Canonsburg, PA on June 25, 1940 to the late William Pollard and Margaret Campbell Pollard, he was the husband of Rose Marie Kausek Pollard of the home. Mr. Pollard was a retired Police Officer and was a member of the American Legion. He was a volunteer fireman and of the Russian Orthodox faith, attending St. John’s.www.outerbanksvoice.com
