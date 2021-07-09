Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moyock, NC

Barry William Pollard, Sr. of Moyock, July 9

By Submitted Story
outerbanksvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarry William Pollard, Sr., age 81, of Moyock, NC died Friday, July 9, 2021 at Chesapeake, VA. Born in Canonsburg, PA on June 25, 1940 to the late William Pollard and Margaret Campbell Pollard, he was the husband of Rose Marie Kausek Pollard of the home. Mr. Pollard was a retired Police Officer and was a member of the American Legion. He was a volunteer fireman and of the Russian Orthodox faith, attending St. John’s.

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabeth City, NC
Obituaries
City
Moyock, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Moyock, NC
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Person
Rose Marie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Legion#Russian Orthodox#Twiford Memorial Chapel#E Church St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Returning to mask mandates unpopular despite LA

The rapid spread of the delta variant across the U.S. in the past month has prompted fresh questions over whether reimposing indoor mask mandates will be necessary. Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday responded to an uptick in cases by reimposing an indoor mask mandate on everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Comments / 0

Community Policy