Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (pictured) is accused by the US of fraud and email evidence that may have proven her innocence has been rejected by a Canadian judge. The news has been widely reported and it doesn’t look like Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes gave a reason for denying the late inclusion of fresh evidence in the hearings into whether or not Canada should extradite Meng to the US. Specifically we’re talking about correspondence between Huawei and HSBC, which the defence thinks fundamentally undermine the US case against her.