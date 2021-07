Fans of Brie Larson's YouTube channel received some bad news this week, as the Room actress announced that she would be stepping back from posting weekly content. The rigorous filming schedule for the Captain Marvel sequel (titled The Marvels) is about to begin, and Larson explained that she couldn't handle both. So, on the one-year anniversary of her channel, Larson bid a temporary farewell. "I did not think that I would hit the one-year mark on this, to be honest," she said. "I started this channel because I needed to shake it up. I needed to feel like I could just be silly and normal."