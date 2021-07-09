Insurance tips when dealing with tornado damage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Now is the time that many homeowners are dealing with insurance claims in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Elsa.

So, we’re sharing some tips you need to know to get you through the process.

One neighbor in St. Mary’s, Georgia, told Action News Jax his home isn’t safe after a tree fell into his kitchen.

Here’s Action News Jax Sky Vision drone video of the tree that struck Southwell’s home:

Justin Southwell says the tree pierced his kitchen roof, and he tells me it’s likely a total loss.

Our Action News Jax weather team says a tornado with EF-1 strength winds of more than 100 miles an hour tore through his neighborhood on Wednesday.

“We felt the house shake,” he said when remembering that moment. “It sounded like a plumbing leak so I walked in and that was rain pouring down from the tree into the kitchen.”

He went through his insurance to find temporary housing, and a local contractor to inspect.

“The kitchen is a total loss, total gut and who knows if the foundation’s totally messed up and we could have a total loss,” Southwell pointed out.

He and Jane Brown with State Farm say someone local can make a difference.

“Get with somebody local and somebody that you know and trust,” Southwell said.

“They’re more familiar with our area,” Brown pointed out.

Brown also cautions against hiring contractors on your own.

“You might be on that contract and it may be nonnegotiable,” Brown explained.

You could have your insurance claim rejected or not get the full amount back.

And before an inspector even gets to your home, take pictures.

“We’ve taken photos all throughout the process, from the time we started,” Southwell noted.

“When we go through these traumatic experiences, you forget what you have,” Brown said.

But there’s one thing Southwell will never forget he has.

“Everything’s replaceable and family’s not, so it’s good to have a good family support unit,” he said.

“We knew we were alive, and that was all that counted,” he added.

Other important safety tips from Brown for neighbors navigating the area: Make sure structures are safe before you enter them, and don’t walk underneath any trees unless you can confirm they’re stable.

