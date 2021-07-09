Cancel
Advocates Raise 100K CASA

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong to severe storms are possible this afternoon. Recording of daily morning newscast.

CharitiesWDBJ7.com

$100,000 raised to support CASA

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Court Appointed Special Advocates have reached a goal to help kids. Last year we told you about Jane Marvin and Sue Gallagher. They were kayaking around the lake to raise $100,000 for CASA. They recently reached that goal and say every small contribution...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

CASA seeking designer for 2021 Superhero Run logo

If there were a bat signal for fun graphic designers, CASA of Kern County would light it because the nonprofit is looking for a fresh logo for this year's "Spooktacular" CASA Superhero Run. Artists of all ages are welcome to submit a design, which must be original and previously unpublished....
Wytheville, VAWDBJ7.com

Week-long camp gives kids an inside look at public safety jobs

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids have the chance to see what it is like to be an emergency responder for a week. It is all a part of a Kids Public Safety Camp. “It’s really cool because they all do something different,” said Kendall Brade. “Something I’ve never experienced before,...

