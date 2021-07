DENVER – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Ricardo Rodriguez, age 44, Richard Platt, age 42, and Gabriel Rodriguez, age 48 (no relation), have each been charged with being felons in possession of firearms in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(1). Gabriel Rodriguez has also been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(B)(viii). The three will make their initial appearances in federal court in Denver at 2:00 today, where they will be advised of the charges against them.