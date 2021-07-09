Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Georgetown; Williamsburg SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GEORGETOWN AND SOUTH CENTRAL WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 648 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Trio, or 18 miles south of Kingstree, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Also, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Locations impacted include Trio.