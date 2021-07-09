Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Canyon, Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains; Southern Big Horn SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 449 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Fort Smith, or 26 miles south of Hardin, and another storm just west of Fort Smith. The storms were moving southeast at 35 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Fort Smith, Wyola, St. Xavier and Crow Indian Reservation.