Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; Sioux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN BOX BUTTE...SOUTHWESTERN DAWES AND EAST CENTRAL SIOUX COUNTIES At 449 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hemingford, or 23 miles northwest of Alliance, moving southeast at 25 mph. Trained spotters reported half dollar size hail west of Hemingford at 442 PM MDT. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hemingford, Box Butte Campground, Berea, Box Butte Dam and Marsland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH